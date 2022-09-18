PUNXSUTAWNEY — A real treat was given to those in the area who want to believe that the truth is out there on Saturday, as the first-ever Jefferson County Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo was held in Barclay Square.
Event organizer Mike Hibbard said the expo went very well for the short time they had to organize it, and that they expect bigger and better things to come next year.
“We have had a lot of interest and a lot of excitement. We have had a lot of foot traffic, and I am thankful for everybody that came down, and hopefully, by the looks of things next year, we are going to grow. This was the first year, and we only had about a month and a half to put it together. Everybody has been very helpful, and I think next year everybody is gonna get blown away by what we do. This is kind of dipping our toe into things, it’s a teaser for next year,” Hibbard said.
Unfortunately, no large primates were sighted at the event and no spacecraft landed. But there is always hope for next year.