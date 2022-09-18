PUNXSUTAWNEY — A real treat was given to those in the area who want to believe that the truth is out there on Saturday, as the first-ever Jefferson County Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo was held in Barclay Square.

Event organizer Mike Hibbard said the expo went very well for the short time they had to organize it, and that they expect bigger and better things to come next year.

Tags

Recommended for you