BIG RUN — Following a long discussion regarding snow removal, a new ordinance regarding parking on certain streets during the winter was approved at the Big Run Borough Council meeting on Monday.
Council president George Bedell said the new ordinance restricts parking on War Memorial Drive and Church Street.
“The ordinance is required for code enforcement to prosecute offenders,” Bedell said, adding that last winter, signs on War Memorial Drive were not followed and there were cars parking on Church Street during snow removal.