BIG RUN — It was a beautiful day at Fairview Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day program Monday.
Big Run Mayor Joe Buterbaugh introduced the keynote speaker, George “Butch” White.
“I grew up in the day when it was called Decoration Day; that was when we saw the banners out as we were coming through town,” White said. “... The observance of that has been etched in my mind in reference as to what has taken place. The first observance in 1868 was for the Civil War veterans, and at Arlington National Cemetery, there were both Union soldiers and from the Confederacy buried there.”