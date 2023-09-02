File photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

The Big Run War Memorial will host two events put on by the Rec Committee a history event and a kids movie.

 File photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

BIG RUN — The Big Run Recreation Committee is planning some more fun at the War Memorial.

Mel Holopeter, Rec Committee chair, said they are planning on Friday, Sept. 8 at the War Memorial a free kids movie night. 

Tags

Recommended for you