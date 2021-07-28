BIG RUN — It’s time for a wonderful tradition that has been put on yearly by the First Christian Church in Big Run.
Vacation Bible School will be held at the church beginning on Monday, Aug. 9 after a year absence due to COVID-19.
“Pack your bags, grab your pickaxe and shovel as VBS 2021 is headed to present day Israel where discovery awaits at Destination Dig,” said Pastor Joe Case, adding that kids will unearth more than dirt as they dig up exciting evidence that proves biblical events were not just stories.