A Big Run native who currently lives in Irwin took first place in a recent GO Laurel Highlands photo contest for a shot she snapped of a pair of foxes at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg.
Flanna Soliday was one of nine winners across three categories.
The Laurel Highlands include Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, and only photographs taken there were eligible. There were more than 700 entries. Winners were selected by the GO Laurel Highlands marketing team and a trio of professional photographers. They will be featured in the Destination Marketing Organization’s 2023 Destination Guide at golaurelhighlands.com and will be on display at the organization’s Visitor Center at Diamond in Ligonier.
