This photo of a pair of young foxes, taken by Flanna Soliday, a Big Run native who currently lives in Irwin, won first place in the Plants and Animals category of a recent GO Laurel Highlands contest.

 Photo courtesy of Flanna Soliday

A Big Run native who currently lives in Irwin took first place in a recent GO Laurel Highlands photo contest for a shot she snapped of a pair of foxes at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg.

