BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council is pleased with the deep cleaning that has taken place at the War Memorial building as it continues to move toward renting the building out again with the completion of the drainage project.
George Bedell, council president, said at Monday’s meeting that everyone in town had noticed all the work that has been done around the War Memorial building for the drainage system.
“The water on the roof no longer runs down the walls anymore,” Bedell said, adding that it goes into the pipe and then the storm sewer.