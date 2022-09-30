Big Run Carlson retired

Friday was Rose Carlson’s (right) last day on the job as the as the Big Run postmaster after 24 years of service. Mayor Joe Buterbaugh (left) proclaimed the day as Rose Carlson Day in Big Run.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — Following 24 years of service as the Big Run postmaster Rose Carlson hung up her postal service hat Friday to head into retirement.

For her service, Mayor Joe Buterbaugh proclaimed the day Rose Carlson Day in Big Run.

