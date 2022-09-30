BIG RUN — Following 24 years of service as the Big Run postmaster Rose Carlson hung up her postal service hat Friday to head into retirement.
For her service, Mayor Joe Buterbaugh proclaimed the day Rose Carlson Day in Big Run.
Updated: October 1, 2022 @ 2:25 am
Carlson took over as postmaster after Dan Burkett.
Buterbaugh said she has done a great job.
“As you can see it’s like a garden in here with all of the bouquets that have arrived to honor her today,” Buterbaugh said, looking around the post office on Friday.
