BIG RUN — This year’s Veterans Day saw some nice weather for it being so late into fall, and the local communities used this to their advantage to honor this nation’s veterans.
The borough of Big Run was one of the communities honoring the veterans of Jefferson County. This year’s program was held at the Big Run War Memorial, with 22 veterans in attendance from the various branches of the American military.
Those veterans in attendance served this country from the Vietnam War to conflicts of the 21st century.