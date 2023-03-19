BIG RUN — The good people of Big Run were feeling very “froggy” on Sunday night at the 29th annual Big Run Spring Peepers Banquet.
BIG RUN — The good people of Big Run were feeling very “froggy” on Sunday night at the 29th annual Big Run Spring Peepers Banquet.
Mayor Buterbaugh presented Christine Fox with the Big Run Citizen of the Year award for 2023.
He said she has lived in Big Run for approximately 14 years. He said Fox is being honored in recognition of her community service including serving as president of the Beta Sorority, working with the First Christian Church Food Bank, organizing many fundraisers for various causes, and for her work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
