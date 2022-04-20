BIG RUN — Big Run Borough received a visit from the new Troop C Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney station commander at Monday’s meeting.
Sgt. Timothy F. Lencer, said he wanted to stop by and introduce himself to Big Run Borough Council.
Lencer said that now that the weather is improving, troopers are trying to get out and visit with the municipalities in their coverage area, like Big Run.
He said anyone who has issues with anything like scattering of rubbish should let him know and he’ll get right on it.