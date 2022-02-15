BELL TWP. — Two chiefs from the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, one of the fire companies that handles Bell Township fire protection, attended the most recent supervisors meeting to discuss the new fire contract.
Chief Scott Bowers and assistant chief Andrew O’Harah talked about the contract and how they can better serve the township.
Bowers said they were visiting all of the municipalities in which they provide service, including Big Run, Bell, Gaskill Township, Henderson Township and a portion of Banks Township in Indiana County.
“We’re going around talking with everybody, seeing if there’s any questions that you guys have about the fire company,” Bowers said.