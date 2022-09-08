Big Run fire new logo

Big Run volunteer firefighters were showing off their new logos and lettering on Engine-Rescue 17 recently in Barclay Square: (from left) Heather Bowers, Joel Bowers, Jim Golf, Christian Gallagher and Chief Scott Bowers.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — The Big Run Volunteer Fire Company has finally been able to complete the upgrade of its apparatus with new logos and signage.

Scott Bowers, Big Run Fire chief, said they were in a meeting when they thought they needed to come up with a new mascot.

