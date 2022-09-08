BIG RUN — The Big Run Volunteer Fire Company has finally been able to complete the upgrade of its apparatus with new logos and signage.
Scott Bowers, Big Run Fire chief, said they were in a meeting when they thought they needed to come up with a new mascot.
“We put it out to the residents of Big Run, and we received several ideas back,” he said. “When we got it all back, we liked the one with the honey badger on it.”
Bowers said that was submitted by Big Run Mayor Joe Buterbaugh.
“He came up with the honey badger idea and then we went to Standard Pennant and they made it look like the firefighter,” Bowers said, adding that they unveiled it at a gun raffle with Buterbaugh present.