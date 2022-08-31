BIG RUN — Members of Big Run Borough Council discussed the many problems facing the War Memorial building in the coming year at their Monday meeting.
George Bedell, council president, said he talked with the Jefferson County engineer concerning the roof repairs.
“C.J. Zwick (county solicitor) is going to be on the case with this roofing company, you can’t get a hold of them, they just disappear,” Bedell said, adding that they did not return and complete the repairs.
He said the roof isn’t leaking, but the rain spouting needs to be completed.