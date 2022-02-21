BIG RUN — Big Run Borough Council members said they were more than satisfied with how snow removal has been going during the latest snowstorms in the area.
Josh Wachob, council member, said that the streets looked the best have in a long time.
George Bedell, council member, said that no one called about being plowed in.
“Somebody called my house and said that Graham needed plowed out for healthcare workers to get in by his house,” Bedell said, adding that the plows were able to get there quickly to solve that problem.