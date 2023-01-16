Big Run council

Big Run Borough Council had much to discuss at Monday’s meeting, including the EMS crisis in Jefferson County.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — Big Run Borough Council was the latest municipal body to discuss the EMS crisis that was brought to local officials’ attention at a recent meeting with Jefferson County’s department of emergency services..

Carole Bergman, council member, said that she attended the meeting at Jefferson Place and it was a real eye-opener.

