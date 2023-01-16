BIG RUN — Big Run Borough Council was the latest municipal body to discuss the EMS crisis that was brought to local officials’ attention at a recent meeting with Jefferson County’s department of emergency services..
Carole Bergman, council member, said that she attended the meeting at Jefferson Place and it was a real eye-opener.
“EMTs have to attend trainings, which are expensive, and then they don’t make much money as an EMT,” Bergman said. “Another thing is if you have a medical emergency, there’s no guarantee that there’s an ambulance in the area. When you have an emergency, you might not be able to get one.”
Josh Wachob, council member and a firefighter, said that this has been coming to a head for a long time.
“EMTs and paramedics work a tremendous amount of long hours, many times 24-hour shifts which is being changed to 12-hour shifts,” Wachob said.