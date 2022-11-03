BIG RUN — As the weather gets cooler, there is nothing quite refreshing as coming in from the outdoors to be comforted by a warm bowl of chili.
With that in mind, you have the opportunity this evening to expose your taste buds to some of the finest chili in the area, as the Solid Rock Community Church in Big Run is sponsoring its second annual chili cookoff to benefit the Big Run Volunteer Fire Department.
Scott Bowers, Big Run fire chief, said, “I am very thankful for the church becoming involved with the fire department and the community.”
“The department services not only Big Run, but much of the surrounding area, and we are always grateful for the interest and contributions of time and effort people donate to help us out,” he added.
He said last year, the initial cookoff raised over $700.
The event begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Big Run Event Center, 202 Thompson Street.