Chili Cookoff preview

Tonight’s the night for the Big Run Chili Cookoff to be held at the Big Run Event Center located next to the fire hall: (from left) Scott Bowers, fire chief; and Joel Fugate, pastor of the Solid Rock Community Church in Big Run.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — As the weather gets cooler, there is nothing quite refreshing as coming in from the outdoors to be comforted by a warm bowl of chili.

With that in mind, you have the opportunity this evening to expose your taste buds to some of the finest chili in the area, as the Solid Rock Community Church in Big Run is sponsoring its second annual chili cookoff to benefit the Big Run Volunteer Fire Department.

Tags

Recommended for you