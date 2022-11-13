BIG RUN — A group representing local veterans organizations, elected officials and citizens of Big Run gathered at the War Memorial Friday evening for a ceremony commemorating Veterans Day.
The featured speaker was Sam Cleveland of Punxsutawney, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served from 1989 through 2010, when he retired with the rank of master sergeant.
“From the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terrorism, these men and women, including over 18 million veterans living today in the United States, have willingly put the protection of our country before themselves,” Cleveland said. “Veterans have given us the security to create and live in the greatest nation on the face of the Earth. It is impossible to put a price on this.”