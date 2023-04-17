BIG RUN — On Saturday, the bridge in Big Run that crosses the Mahoning Creek on Mill Street was dedicated to James Albert Wingert and James Leroy Wise Jr., two best friends who grew up in Big Run, joined the United States military, and gave their lives for their country in Vietnam.
Private First Class James Albert Wingert, USMC, was born on April 17, 1949. He was part of E Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines and was killed in action on Aug. 23, 1969, in the Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam. Specialist Four James Leroy Wise Jr., U.S. Army, was born on Dec. 23, 1948. He was part of 3rd Platoon, A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Division. He was killed in action on Feb. 6, 1968, Kontum Province, South Vietnam.