BIG RUN — Big Run Borough Council came to an agreement to sell the truck at Monday’s meeting.
“I needed more information on keeping it or selling it and whether or not to keep Day Services, who’s the contractor for the borough,” council member Carole Bergman said.
She said that the cost of the truck was $89,000.
The cost of funding the employee adds at least another $2,000.
Bergman said that hiring an employee and using the truck would cost about $11,000.
Using Day Services cost the borough $10,245.
Bergman said they bought the truck because the old one was nickel-and-diming them to death.
She said the benefit of owning the truck is that it can be used at will. The advantage of an employee is that they can be used for other tasks as well, such as cleaning the War Memorial.
“The disadvantages of having a truck and an employee are: liability issues, housekeeping of the gym is being handled very well by our housekeeper Robin McKee, so we don’t need to hire anyone to do that, and there’s more record keeping of course,” Bergman said.
“My opinion is that we should sell the truck if we can do so profitably and use those funds for something else,” she concluded.
Josh Wachob, Wayne McKee and George Bedell agreed to put it up for sale.