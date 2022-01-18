BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council once again discussed a Facebook page for the borough during Monday’s borough council meeting.
Secretary Dawn Kopp said she had researched the rules and regulations for a borough Facebook page two years ago when she first took over. She said she was discouraged from creating a page by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs due to the regulations regarding the comments.
“If someone goes off in the comments, you have to keep all of that. You have to keep records. You can’t disallow someone to make a comment on there,” Kopp said.