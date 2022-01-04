Big Ben leaving Steelers in good hands with Watt, Harris

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger clasped hands with his wife Ashley, surrounded himself with the couple's three children and disappeared into the inner recesses of Heinz Field.
There's still at least one game left in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's career. And with a little luck, maybe a 12th visit to the playoffs.
Yet the outpouring of emotion in what became a three-plus-hour retirement party during a 26-14 victory over Cleveland on Monday night left very little doubt that this is the end for Roethlisberger.