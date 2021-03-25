WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden at his first news conference Thursday left the door open to backing fundamental changes in Senate procedure to muscle key parts of his agenda like immigration and voting rights past Republican opposition “if there’s complete lockdown and chaos.”
The 78-year-old president also for the first time said his “plan is to run for reelection, that is my expectation.”
Even as his administration navigates the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic damage, Biden is grappling with a host of pressing issues, including a pair of mass shootings, rising international tensions, early signs of divisions within his party and increasing numbers of migrants crossing the southern border.