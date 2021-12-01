HENDERSON TWP. — Take a trip back in time this weekend to the town where Jesus was born with Paradise Community United Church of Christ’s A Walk Through Bethlehem event.
Volunteer Lori Yohe said the event has been around for approximately 25 years.
“We used to do it every year, then it became a bit too much for everyone, so we changed it to every other year. Lisa Triponey had the idea from an event her former church in Virginia used to put on, and she brought it back to our youth group. After that, it developed into a whole church event,” Yohe said.