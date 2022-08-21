Betas donate to local food pantries

The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority presented three food pantries with checks from their latest fundraiser: (from left) Joe Sutton, Trinity Food Pantry; Judy Peace; Rita Levy, Beta treasurer; Mary Bish, Clean ‘n Gleam; Joan Lowmaster, First Church of God Food Pantry; and Marlene Shaffer, president of the Punxsy Betas.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority continues its charge to support area food banks after 50 years of  fundraising.

Last week, members made contributions to three local food pantries.

