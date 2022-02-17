PUNXSUTAWNEY — You’ve heard of people who celebrate Christmas after the traditional Dec. 25 date. This year, that also applies to the members of the Punxsutawney Beta Sorority, who had to wait until after Groundhog Day to deliver their Christmas presents to residents of Mahoning Riverside Manor this week.
Marlene Schaffer, president of the Punxsutawney Beta Sorority, said it’s been a privilege for the past 10 years for the organization to bring much-needed cheer to a personal care home in the area at Christmas time.
“This year, we chose Mahoning Riverside Manor. We asked each resident what gift they would like to receive for Christmas,” Shaffer said. “Finding and purchasing these items was really a challenge.”
Shaffer said through the efforts of the sorority sisters, the group was able to grant all of their wishes.