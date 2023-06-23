PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority will be back in the park during The Festival in the Park, which will begin on Saturday, July 1, following the Punxsutawney Firefighters Parade.
Marlene Shaffer, Punxsutawney Beta Sorority president, said that after 75 years in existence, the group is still alive and well.
“The Beta Sorority will be sponsoring a booth in the park during the Festival in the Park,” Shaffer said, adding that this year, they are fortunate to have a hand-made quilt to raffle off. It was designed by local quilter Nancy Gaston and made by a local Amish woman.
Shaffer said along with the quilt to be raffled off, they will have their popular Lottery Board.
“For an added fundraiser, two of our sorority sisters designed and made treats featuring our famous groundhog,” she said. “As in the past, all money received from our fundraiser stays right here in Punxsutawney to help organizations and people in need.”
She said their project right now is to help Birdie’s Haven.