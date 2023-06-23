Beta Sorority quilt

The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority is going to raffle off a quilt this year during the Festival in the Park: (from left) Marlene Shaffer, president; Nancy Gaston, quilt designer; and Sandy Gaston, vice president.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority will be back in the park during The Festival in the Park, which will begin on Saturday, July 1, following the Punxsutawney Firefighters Parade.

Marlene Shaffer, Punxsutawney Beta Sorority president, said that after 75 years in existence, the group is still alive and well.

