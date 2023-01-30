Beta Sorority Groundhog Eve fundraiser

The Punxsy Beta Sorority is busily preparing for their fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Social Center: (from left) Mary Bish, Sandy Gaston and Linda Bittle wearing their chef’s hats.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority will hold fundraising event on Groundhog Eve featuring homemade food.

Marlene Shaffer, president, said the Beta Sorority will again come to the aid of Punxsy Phil’s many loyal visitors with a luncheon to celebrate Groundhog Day.

