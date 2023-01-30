PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority will hold fundraising event on Groundhog Eve featuring homemade food.
Marlene Shaffer, president, said the Beta Sorority will again come to the aid of Punxsy Phil’s many loyal visitors with a luncheon to celebrate Groundhog Day.
“Our sorority has been busy preparing — while wearing their chef’s hats — dinners and sandwiches to help keep our visitors warm,” Shaffer said
The event will be held in the Jefferson Street Social Hall across from the Punxsutawney Area Community Center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.