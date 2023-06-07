Don Powell Top 5 seller

Don Powell, associate broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: The Preferred Realty’s branch in Punxsutawney was honored with three awards on Tuesday: (front, from left) Fran Clark, Kim Neigh, Candi Powell, Don Powell, general manager Linda Brennfleck, (back row) Hannah Pearce, Tanner Mcdivitt, Nick Humble, Dave Fetterhoff and Kaitlyn Ray.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Don Powell, associate broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: The Preferred Realty in Punxsutawney was honored on Tuesday with three awards: fifth in residential units in the United States in the first quarter of 2023, second place in Pennsylvania for units in the first quarter of 2023, and third place in Pennsylvania for total gross commission income in the first quarter of 2023. 

