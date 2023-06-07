PUNXSUTAWNEY — Don Powell, associate broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: The Preferred Realty in Punxsutawney was honored on Tuesday with three awards: fifth in residential units in the United States in the first quarter of 2023, second place in Pennsylvania for units in the first quarter of 2023, and third place in Pennsylvania for total gross commission income in the first quarter of 2023.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: The Pref-
erred Realty general man-ager Linda Brennfleck, who presented the awards, said there are over 40,000 agents throughout the United States, so earning fifth place is quite an honor.
“We are so proud of Don. We are so happy to have a presence in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. It is the strength of the brand with trust and longevity. Don is a great representative of trust and longevity. We are just very proud of him. This is a nice town, and Don just exudes trustworthiness. When people know you, like you and trust you, that’s when they do business with you. I feel like we are a great team. You have a local, top-producing agent backed by a great company, and when you put the two together, I believe that is the formula of success,” Brennfleck said.
Powell attributed his success to his team and to the backing of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: The Preferred Realty.
“With the help of Fran Clark, Kaitlyn Ray, my wife Candi, they have been behind me, and it’s the Berkshire brand that has made the difference. With all of the tools that we have and Berkshire’s worldwide reputation and recognition, it’s made a big difference. I hear people from Harrisburg say they worked with a Berkshire agent in Harrisburg or Los Angeles; that reputation boils over as well. I think people are finding our area. Buyers are coming from all over, California, New York, Maine, all over the world,” Powell said.