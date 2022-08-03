Dana Brooks

Dana Brooks

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A benefit for a local woman, Dana Brooks, who is battling cancer will take place this weekend.

Anita Zurenda, Brooks’ sister, said they are hosting a fundraiser this Saturday at the Lindsey Firehall in Punxsutawney, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

