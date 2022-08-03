PUNXSUTAWNEY — A benefit for a local woman, Dana Brooks, who is battling cancer will take place this weekend.
Anita Zurenda, Brooks’ sister, said they are hosting a fundraiser this Saturday at the Lindsey Firehall in Punxsutawney, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“She’s been battling stage 4 ovarian cancer since April 2021,” Zurenda said. “She went to the doctor for gallstones and then she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.”
Zurenda said that the delay in diagnosis delayed treatment, which caused it to be treated at McGee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The fundraiser will feature spaghetti and meatballs, and cake for dessert. The cost is $10 for 12 and up; $5 six to age 11; and zero to five is free.
There will a basket raffle and a wishing well for cards.