The Jefferson County commissioners announced that former Punxsutawney borough manager Ben White (right) will replace Bill Setree (left) as director of community development when he retires at the end of the year.

BROOKVILLE — Ben White, former Punxsutawney borough manager, was announced as the replacement for the county director of community development at the Jefferson County commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

 White was hired as the replacement for long-time employee Bill Setree, who will be retiring on Dec. 31.

“White will be taking my position when I retire at the end of the year,” Setree said. “He’s done planning for a number of years, borough manager in Punxsutawney, and has a lot of experience which will help the county.”

