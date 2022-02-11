PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club announced that Ben Gigliotti is the boy of the month for January 2022.
Gigliotti, the son of David and Carla Gigliotti, is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he has been a member of Ski Club and Foreign Language Club, and played soccer and tennis.
His honors include being named to the National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society and high honor roll; being named District 9 MVP for soccer; and winning doubles at tennis districts.