BELL TWP. — Bell Township has commissioned a study on Punxsutawney’s sewer rates after the borough approved an increase that will effect both Bell and Young townships, the supervisors announced at their meeting Wednesday.
The Bell Township supervisors voted at their budget meeting on Oct. 26 to have their engineering group perform a rate study on the sewage rates charged by Punxsutawney borough.
A motion was made by Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, and seconded by Wayne Rishel, supervisor, for Keller Engineers to do the rate study. The motion carried.