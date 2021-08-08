BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors discussed the situation regarding trucks getting hung up on Bells Mills-Cloe Road at the intersection with Route 36 at their meeting Thursday.
Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, said the new signage did indeed help keep some wayward truckers from going past the bridge on the road after turning onto it from Route 119.
He said it was bound to happen and that maybe the township will have to come up with the funding to level that corner off just below the shoulder someday.