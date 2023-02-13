BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors at last week’s meeting acknowledged that they sent their sewage payment to Punxsutawney Borough, but not based on the new rate of $17.43 per EDU.
Jeff Kromer, Bell Township supervisors chair, said that they paid $4,836 Punxsutawney for sewage treatment.
“Regarding arbitration, we are waiting to hear back from Punxsy; the ball is still in their court,” Kromer said.
Kathi Kromer, secretary, said that the new rate hasn’t been set as of yet.
Jeff Kromer said the township paid the rate they had been paying.
“Our legal counsel told us to continue to pay the rate ($13) until the arbitration hearing, and our engineer said that the less expensive meters were okay and the other meters were an astronomical price,” he said.