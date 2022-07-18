Bell Township building

BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors answered questions regarding the problem with large trucks that has been occurring on Bells Mills/Cloe Road for many year.

For years, large trucks with trailers have been bottoming out and getting stuck at the intersection of Bells Mills/Cloe Road and Route 36.

Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, said it’s been better since the township installed signage. There was an incident where a truck was stuck, but was able to get unstuck and left the area.

He said they haven’t received any calls about stuck trucks in quite some time.

Tags

Recommended for you