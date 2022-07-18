BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors answered questions regarding the problem with large trucks that has been occurring on Bells Mills/Cloe Road for many year.
For years, large trucks with trailers have been bottoming out and getting stuck at the intersection of Bells Mills/Cloe Road and Route 36.
Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, said it’s been better since the township installed signage. There was an incident where a truck was stuck, but was able to get unstuck and left the area.
He said they haven’t received any calls about stuck trucks in quite some time.