BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors approved a motion to purchase a new dump truck at their meeting on Thursday.
Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, made the motion to purchase a 2023 Peterbilt truck from Hunter Truck at a cost of $128,775, as well a truck uplift package from SEI-CoStars at a cost of $83,832.84. Supervisor Wayne Rishel seconded the motion, and it carried 2-0. Supervisor Doug Horne was absent.
Kromer said the new truck won’t be built until January 2023. The township’s current trucks are a 1996 International, a 2014 Ford F-550 and a 2016 Peterbilt.