BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors discussed the recent Jefferson County EMS meeting that was hosted by Tracy Zents, county emergency services director, at Jefferson Place.
Wayne Rishel, supervisor/EMT, was asked whether there really was a crisis with staffing in EMS.
“I believe this is a real crisis,” Rishel said. “Scott North (county commissioner) said that they were going to start with some small groups and try to resolve the problem and I think that’s a great idea.”
Rishel said that the whole county is going to have to participate to solve this problem.
“Just one group can’t jump in there and support the whole system,” Rishel said.