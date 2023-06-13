BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors unveiled their brand new dump truck/snow plow at Thursday’s meeting.
Jeff Kromer said they purchased a Peterbilt 367 at a cost of $229,145. with a floorpan cost of $2,800 and a total cost of $231,945.44.
The township received a grant of $192,420 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, as well as a liquid fuels contribution of $10,000, so the cost to the township is $29,525.44.
Kromer said that the money isn’t in the bank, but the township will be receiving it soon.
“This is great for the residents of Bell Township, to purchase a truck that will serve the residents for many years to come,” Kromer said, adding that they’re going to keep the 1996 International dump truck as a spare.
Kromer said it took two years to get the grants for the truck, and they ordered it in 2021.
