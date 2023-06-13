Bell Township new truck

It’s finally here, the brand new 2023 Peterbilt dump truck purchased by the Bell Township supervisors with help from some grants.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors unveiled their brand new dump truck/snow plow at Thursday’s meeting.

Jeff Kromer said they purchased a Peterbilt 367 at a cost of $229,145. with a floorpan cost of $2,800 and a total cost of $231,945.44.

