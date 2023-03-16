BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors discussed a recent controversy regarding fire hydrants and the way their placement is decided at their meeting this week, following Jefferson Machine Inc. purchasing its own fire hydrant.
Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, said, the board wants to clarify that although the water company may install a fire hydrant at no direct cost to the township, when it is installing a new waterline, the township would be responsible for paying a monthly fee to the water company for the fire hydrant.
“The township has collected a fire hydrant tax on residents who own property within 780 feet of a fire hydrant since 1966, when the first fire hydrants were installed in the township,” Kromer said, adding that it has been a long-standing policy of the board of supervisors to approve the installation of a fire hydrant if there are enough properties within 780 feet to sustain the cost.
Kromer said the number of properties required fluctuates since the water company regularly adjusts its fees.
“The board felt then, as it does now, that general funds not be used to support the cost of a fire hydrant since only those with properties near the fire hydrant receive a benefit from it,” he said. “It currently takes 26 properties to support the total cost the township pays per fire hydrant.”