Bell Township building

BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors discussed a recent controversy regarding fire hydrants and the way their placement is decided at their meeting this week, following Jefferson Machine Inc. purchasing its own fire hydrant.

Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, said, the board wants to clarify that although the water company may install a fire hydrant at no direct cost to the township, when it is installing a new waterline, the township would be responsible for paying a monthly fee to the water company for the fire hydrant.

