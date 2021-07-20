Blueberries are a summer favorite, great for snacking, baking, topping your oatmeal and so much more. This nutritious fruit also adds a bit of brain power to your diet and beauty to your landscape with spring blooms, fall color, and of course tasty and colorful fruit.
Blueberries are one of the most nutritional foods loaded with antioxidants that fight cancer, disease, and the effects of aging while helping preserve your eyesight. Boost the benefits by growing your own blueberries. The act of gardening helps strengthen our muscles, increase flexibility, fights stress and boosts our mood.
Do a bit of research to find the best blueberry for your garden and dining pleasure. Planning ahead prepares you for placing your order when you are ready to plant. Anxious gardeners can put their research to work immediately. Blueberry plants are still available from some nurseries for those who are ready to plant now.
Select the blueberry plants suited to your growing conditions. Northern highbush blueberries are productive and suited to moderate climates with at least two months of temperatures below 40- degrees Fahrenheit. Southern highbush blueberries only need 200-300 hours of 32-45 degrees Fahrenheit in winter to produce fruit. This makes them a good choice for those gardening in milder climates.
Lowbush blueberries are low-growing varieties native to Northeastern United States. Half-high blueberries are a cross between low and high bush blueberries, tolerating -35 to -45 degrees Fahrenheit, making them a good option for colder climates. Rabbit-eye blueberries are large shrubs and suited to areas with long, hot summers and mild winters.