BC3 @ Brockway anniversary

BC3 @ Brockway celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday. Director Dr. Jill Martin Rend emceed the event.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROCKWAY — Butler County Community College at Brockway celebrated 10 years in Brockway with a program on Tuesday. 

Dr. Jill Martin Rend, BC3 @ Brockway director, emceed the event. She said on Aug. 20, BC3 @ Brockway will have moved in 10 years ago. She said ever since the first day, each day has been rewarding and enjoyable.

