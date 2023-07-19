BROCKWAY — Butler County Community College at Brockway celebrated 10 years in Brockway with a program on Tuesday.
Dr. Jill Martin Rend, BC3 @ Brockway director, emceed the event. She said on Aug. 20, BC3 @ Brockway will have moved in 10 years ago. She said ever since the first day, each day has been rewarding and enjoyable.
“My staff and I love being at BC3 @ Brockway and helping our students be successful and part of the community,” Rend said.
She said this year is also the five-year anniversary of their nursing program, which started on Aug. 27, 2018. She said this fall they will have record attendance for their nursing program, approximately 90 students. She said BC3 @ Brockway appreciates everyone in the community and looks forward to many years to come.