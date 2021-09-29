Bazaar for All Seasons

The work is almost completed, as the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church is ready for its Bazaar for All Seasons: (from left): Kaye Shaffer, Debbie Seliga, Sandy Payne, Marla Coccimiglio, Barb Postlewaite and Jeannie Campbell.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we are officially into the fall season, it’s time for the autumn festivals to get underway, including one that is a favorite of many people who reside in this area: the Bazaar for All Seasons is scheduled for this weekend at the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church.

The bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jeannie Campbell, one of the organizers of the event, said they’ll have homemade crafts, baked goods, soup, candy and yard sale items.

