PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we are officially into the fall season, it’s time for the autumn festivals to get underway, including one that is a favorite of many people who reside in this area: the Bazaar for All Seasons is scheduled for this weekend at the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church.
The bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Jeannie Campbell, one of the organizers of the event, said they’ll have homemade crafts, baked goods, soup, candy and yard sale items.