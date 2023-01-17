Brookville school board

Members of the Brookville Area School Board were honored at Monday night’s school board voting meeting for School Director Recognition Month: (front, from left) Luc Doolittle, Erin Schiafone, Herb McConnell, school board vice president Dr. Fred Park, (back) school board president Don Gill, Amanda Mignogna, Chris Rhoades and Matt Park. Missing from the photo is Jacob Shields.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District publicly showed appreciation for its board members in honor of School Director Recognition month at the Monday’s meeting. 

The school board members were each presented with a card, a small gift and a few words of appreciation from the administration. Messages of appreciation were also posted on the district’s website, social media and school marquee to encourage the community to show their appreciation and gratitude for the school board members’ dedication and service.

