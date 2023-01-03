Samuel Bartley has released a statement announcing his candidacy for the office of Jefferson County sheriff.
It reads as follows:
“Over 10 years ago, I started with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the guidance of Sheriff Carl J. Gotwald Sr. I grew up in Brookville and currently reside there with my wife and two daughters. I am a member of the Punxsutawney Republican Club, the Masonic Lodge, Presbyterian Church Bowling League, Jefferson County Farm Bureau and the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. I am a Knox Township committee person. I am a past member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company. I graduated from Brookville Jr./Sr. High School, Triangle Tech and IUP Police Academy.
“Prior to the academy, I worked as a corrections officer at the Jefferson County Jail. Upon completing the academy, I worked countless ride-alongs with the Brookville Borough Police Department to gain experience and later secure a part-time position as an officer. Following graduation, I worked full-time for Clarion University Police Department and joined CNET (Clarion County Drug Task Force).
“In 2012, I was offered a position with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. I continued to work Brookville Borough Police and joined the Jefferson County Drug Task Force. I have been afforded many opportunities, and I was the first deputy to hold the sergeant position for the office and the first deputy to take on the role of county detective. In September 2019, I was promoted to chief deputy and have held that position ever since.
“I have become involved in many programs through the sheriff’s office, including Drug Take Back, Women on Target, National Night Out, Easter Bunny visits, Camp Friendship, parade, and other community events. I was certified as a firearms instructor through the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, and had the privilege of providing instruction to local deputies and law enforcement personnel. I have a certification through the Pennsylvania State Police for Electronic Surveillance Class “A” Certification (wiretapping). I also obtained certification for National Child Passenger Safety, A Program of Safe Kids Worldwide, enabling me to properly install child safety seats. Most recently, I have been working on active shooter trainings and implementing drills. I hope to continue these drills in local schools and open up conversations with schools, churches and other groups.
“I have worked alongside Sheriff Gotwald to understand the operations of the sheriff’s office, including assisting in the budgeting process. I have attended many meetings and worked with the commissioners and other row officers within the county. I have also worked closely with surrounding sheriff’s offices. I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
“In the coming years, if I become sheriff, I would like to continue to build strong working relationships with local officials. I would like to see more updated technology to increase our efficiency and to also, more importantly, improve the safety of our deputies. I would like to assist more of the local law enforcement agencies. I will continue to make warrant services our number one priority.
“I hope you will consider me to serve as your next sheriff of Jefferson County. It would be my honor to represent the community in the capacity of Sheriff Bartley. I am asking for your vote for sheriff in this year’s election.”
