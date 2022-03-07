PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’ve been watching the news, whether on your television or on a portable device, you’ve seen the destruction of Ukrainian cities as a result of the war with Russia.
We don’t often realize that there are people living in Punxsutawney who have family and relatives who are suffering in the Ukraine.
Marta Ingros, Punxsutawney, is among them, as the majority of her family still lives in the Ukraine.
She and her friends thought about what they can do to help family in the Ukraine and came up with the idea of holding a bake sale.
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11, at the One Life Church, 500 Pine St., Punxsutawney. All proceeds will benefit the Red Cross Ukraine and the Sunflower of Peace, each of which provide food, medicine and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine citizens affected by the ongoing war.