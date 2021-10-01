BAHS Homecoming King/Queen 2021

Calvin Doolittle (left) and Janelle Popson are shown after their crowning.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

The 2021 Brookville Homecoming Court made its appearance on Friday before the Brookville Raiders game against Moniteau. Calvin Doolittle and Janelle Popson were named the 2021 king and queen, with Bay Harper and Alayna Haight named the first runners-up.

Recommended for you