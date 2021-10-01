The 2021 Brookville Homecoming Court made its appearance on Friday before the Brookville Raiders game against Moniteau. Calvin Doolittle and Janelle Popson were named the 2021 king and queen, with Bay Harper and Alayna Haight named the first runners-up.
BAHS crowns Homecoming king, queen
By Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit
