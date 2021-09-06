PUNXSUTAWNEY — There was a surprise announcement at the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society’s Coal Museum program on Sunday at the First United Methodist Church social hall.
“The society came through the past year financially sound, and we continue to seek ways to advance and enhance our mission, about preserving our history, looking inward and outward and finding new and better ways to do that,” Scott North, PAHGS president, said. “You’re probably aware that recently, back in June, they were once again able to open our doors.”
North said the first thing they have to do is protect their community in the best possible way.
“Keep our eye on that charge to give us that expectation that we are protecting our local history, so we’re in good shape,” North said.
North then shared the big announcement that the society will be bringing on a paid staff person.