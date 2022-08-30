TREASURE LAKE — Local author Tim Pleacher seeks to bring a bit of light into the world out of the dark times his wife Kelly went through in his book “Life, Light, and Love Beyond Covid: Kelly’s True Story of How God Grants us Hope for Miracles...Always!
According to Pleacher, Kelly was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September of 2021, after their whole family contracted the virus. He said when the rest of the family seemed to get better, Kelly did not improve. He took Kelly to a clinic, where she was then taken to the emergency room. She was treated with oxygen, steroids and antibiotics and sent home. He said the treatment seemed to help her a bit, but shortly after the virus had robbed her of the oxygen that she needed, and an ambulance had to be called.