BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor’s office released the results of an audit of Jefferson County Children and Youth Services on Wednesday, which included findings of a potential conflict of interest and gaps in service in the management of a contractor hired to carry out some of the agency’s duties.
“During our routine audit of this agency, we were specifically asked to evaluate if an outside contract for case management services was functioning the way it should,” DeFoor said in a news release about the audit. “We were able to help the Jefferson County commissioners determine the contract was not meeting the needs of the community and county employees need to do this work in order to ensure vulnerable children are being protected. Protecting our children is our most important job.”
The issue at hand was a decision by the county in March 2018 to hire a contractor to administer most of its children and youth services because it was having trouble recruiting employees. According to the audit, CYS had “extreme problems” hiring and retaining enough employees to handle the children and families in its caseload. County officials and agency management told auditors this was exacerbated in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky case, when Act 33 of 2014 established new mandatory reporting requirements, resulting in a threefold increase of child abuse reports.
“The resulting excess workload, relatively low pay for the agency’s caseworkers, the extremely high stress level associated with the positions and the requirement to hire new employees through the civil service process made it virtually impossible for the agency to maintain an adequate level of staffing,” the audit reads. “The officials indicated the civil service lists from which they were required to hire often had zero applicants.”
County officials opted to contract with the management company due to its expertise in human services, including children and youth services. DeFoor’s office found the director of children and youth services was moved from the county’s employment to the contractor’s payroll, leaving no county employee in charge of the agency, which, according to the release, created potential conflicts of interest and a possibility of gaps in service, and was not in compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ regulations.
Jefferson County CYS and the county commissioners could not immediately be reached for comment.